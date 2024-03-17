April 9-12 Announced As Holiday For Civil Servants In Observance Of Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday issued a circular announcing a public holiday for all ministries and public departments from Tuesday, April 9, till Friday, April 12, in observance of Eid Al Fitr.
The circular excluded official ministries and public departments in which the nature of work stipulates otherwise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Eid Al Fitr, a festive occasion marking the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, is expected to commence on either April 9 or 10, contingent upon the sighting of the new lunar month's crescent moon.
