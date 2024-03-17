Safadi, Blinken Discuss War On Gaza, Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi received a telephone call on Sunday from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.



During the phone conversation, the two top diplomats discussed efforts to impose a ceasefire in Gaza and deliver“adequate and sustainable“ humanitarian assistance into the besieged strip, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



They also discussed the situation in Jerusalem and stressed the importance of respecting the historic status quo there.

Safadi stressed the need for an“immediate” end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, warning against deteriorating humanitarian catastrophe in the war-ravaged strip, the statement said.