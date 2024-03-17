REVIEW: Orion and the Dark

(MENAFN- Alizee co.)

Orion and the Dark, a delightful animated film now streaming on Netflix, takes audiences on a whimsical journey through the fears and imagination of a young boy named Orion. Penned by the acclaimed Charlie Kaufman, this DreamWorks production blends unique storytelling with heartwarming themes, making it a surprising gem in the early-year Netflix lineup.



Orion, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, is an elementary school kid who harbors a multitude of fears—from bullies to bees and even the prospect of falling from skyscrapers—and has contemplated the terrifying nature of it all. But the one fear that grips him the most is the darkness—the common, evolutionary phenomenon that haunts his nights.



In a clever prologue that feels like a short film in itself, Orion and the Dark introduces us to the literal embodiment of Orion’s fear: the Dark, voiced by the talented Paul Walter Hauser. The Dark, too, has its own fears—of being ignored and unneeded in the world. It’s a fascinating twist that sets the stage for their unlikely encounter.



The Dark decides that the best way to help Orion overcome his fear is to take him on a global adventure. In a Take Your Kid To Work Day style, the Dark introduces Orion to various nighttime elements. These include Sweet Dreams, voiced by Angela Bassett, Sleep, Natasia Demetriou, Unexplained Noises, Golda Rosheuvel, Insomnia, Nat Faxon, and Quiet, Aparna Nancherla. Each element plays a crucial role in the world of night, much like the emotions in Pixar’s beloved Inside Out.



Orion and the Dark excels in character design. The Dark’s vocal performance by Paul Walter Hauser shifts seamlessly from gregarious to vulnerable, grounding an impossible character in relatability. The Light, voiced by Ike Barinholtz, portrayed as the almost Superman to Dark’s Batman, adds depth to the narrative. The film’s positive messaging about facing fears and finding common ground resonates with viewers of all ages.



While Orion and the Dark borrows from the Pixar playbook, it does so with finesse. It acknowledges its influences, including direct references to Toy Story, yet builds on the template rather than merely copying it. The film’s educational moments are seamlessly woven into the story, making it both entertaining and enlightening.



Orion and the Dark is a gorgeously animated film that tackles age-old themes of fear and anxiety. It balances poignancy with humor, leaving a lasting impression on its audience. Parents and children alike will appreciate its positive messages and imaginative storytelling. So, next time you’re looking for a heartwarming family film, venture into the world of Orion and the Dark. You might just find that facing your fears can lead to unexpected adventures.



Orion and the Dark is a testament to the power of storytelling, reminding us that sometimes the most extraordinary journeys begin with overcoming our darkest fears.





About Author: Alizee Ali Khan is an American-born award-winning journalist who is writing on Art and Entertainment for Pakistan's top media outlets like The Friday Times, Daily Time, etc.



