EU cautions America from losing credibility

(MENAFN) During a visit to Washington, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, cautioned about the repercussions of a Ukrainian loss to Russia on Washington's credibility as a security provider. Borrell, who met with senior United States officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasized the urgent need for additional assistance to Ukraine, highlighting the current impasse in the United States House blocking further aid.



Addressing the press after his meetings, Borrell underscored the critical juncture facing Ukraine and the potential ramifications of delaying necessary support. With analysts forecasting a significant Russian offensive in the coming months, Borrell stressed that Ukraine cannot afford to wait until after the next United States elections for increased aid.



Borrell warned of the far-reaching consequences of a Russian victory in the conflict, noting its impact on America and the broader system of alliances built around the United States and Europe. Such an outcome, he argued, would cast doubt on Washington's commitment to come to the aid of allies under attack, undermining the credibility of the United States as a security guarantor.



While Ukraine is not a NATO member and thus not entitled to automatic defense guarantees, President Joe Biden has pledged unwavering support in its fight against Russia. However, the issue of continued aid has become entangled in United States partisan politics, with the Republican-controlled House blocking Biden's request for an additional USD60 billion in assistance.



Speaker Mike Johnson cited the White House's purported lack of a convincing strategy for achieving victory in Ukraine as grounds for the blockage. Amidst Kiev's battlefield setbacks and the ongoing debate over aid, Borrell's warning highlights the broader implications of United States actions in the Ukraine conflict, underscoring the delicate balance between geopolitical interests, strategic alliances, and international credibility.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107986892