Sony’s collaboration with True Gamers celebrates female gamer community on International Women’s Day

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, UAE, 15 March 2024: Top female players battled it out at an exclusive Women's League of Legends match in partnership with Sony Inzone, on 8 March, at the True Gamer’s Blue Waters Club in Dubai. The thrilling, best-of-three competition featured 10 female players across two teams vying for a share of the 5,400 AED prize pool, with the winning team – Karak Baddies – taking home 3,400 AED and the runners-up – Killer Kweens – securing 2,000 AED.



Participants experienced truly immersive gaming with the Sony Inzone H5, H3 gaming headset, which comes with 360 Spatial Sound, pinpointing the opponent's every move and audio tailored for optimal gaming. Madiha Naz, from Galaxy Racer Esports and one of the first women in the country to join a professional eSports team, faced off against BME's team leader, Kĩllệr Bùúƞý. The event was streamed live on True Gamers' Twitch account, with gaming influencer Arshy, also present at the event.



Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director at Sony Middle East and Africa, said, “It was a fantastic experience to collaborate with True Gamers to showcase the passion, skill and capabilities of the female gaming community in the region. A big round of applause to the winning team for displaying real grit and strategy. Sony is committed to leveraging the power of technology to deliver truly immersive experiences for its gaming fans.”



Anton Vasilenko, CEO and Co-Founder, True Gamers, added: “It was delightful and inspiring to witness real talent among the Middle East female gaming community. Our partnership with Sony is all about nurturing this talent – and we are very proud that we were able to achieve this through Sony’s Inzone range.”



Following a successful session on 8 March, Sony and True Gamers will host another edition from 15 to 16 March simultaneously at True Gamers BlueWaters and International City. One hundred participants across 20 teams will battle it out for six hours as they compete for the winning prize of AED5,500, followed by runner’s up prize of AED3,500 (2nd place) and AED2,000 (3rd place).







