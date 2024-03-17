Iraq expands electricity grid, diversifies energy sources

(MENAFN) According to statements made by Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel, Baghdad is set to finalize the connection with the Kuwaiti electricity network by the conclusion of 2024, marking a significant step towards diversifying the country's energy sources. This strategic move aims to reduce Iraq's heavy reliance on Iran for its energy needs. Official media reports quote Fadel affirming that upon completion, Iraq will commence receiving 500 megawatts of electricity from Kuwait.



Currently, progress on the connection with the Kuwaiti network stands at 45 percent completion, indicating substantial headway in the infrastructure development necessary to facilitate this energy exchange. Moreover, Iraq has successfully established connections with neighboring Jordan, laying the groundwork for future energy cooperation between the two nations. Fadel mentioned that the final hurdle lies in securing approval for financing to initiate the transmission of 50 megawatts of energy from Jordan to Iraq.



The significance of these developments cannot be overstated, particularly in light of Iraq's existing energy challenges. Despite importing between a third and 40 percent of its electricity and gas requirements from Iran, Iraq continues to grapple with widespread power outages, particularly during the scorching summer months when temperatures soar to 50 degrees Celsius. Compounding these issues, Iran occasionally curtails its energy supplies to Iraq, either due to domestic demand or as a result of difficulties in payment stemming from US sanctions imposed on Iran.



By expanding its electricity network and forging new partnerships with neighboring countries like Kuwait and Jordan, Iraq is taking proactive measures to mitigate the impact of these challenges and bolster its energy security. The shift towards diversifying energy sources not only enhances Iraq's resilience against supply disruptions but also paves the way for sustainable development and economic growth in the region. As these initiatives progress, they hold the promise of alleviating the burden on Iraqi citizens and businesses alike, ushering in a new era of stability and prosperity in the nation's energy sector.

MENAFN17032024000045015682ID1107986722