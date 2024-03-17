UAE: Authority Shuts Down Restaurant For Posing 'Risk' To Public Health

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 8:18 AM

A restaurant was shut down for violating laws in Abu Dhabi by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The authority issued a decision to administratively close Al Nidham restaurant in the emirate, which held the trade license CN-1038631.

The restaurant violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation. Furthermore, its practices posed a significant risk to public health.

