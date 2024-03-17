Meteorology Department Expects Moderate Weather Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather on Sunday will be hazy at places at first becomes moderate temperature and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 5KT-15KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.

Offshore, it will mainly northwesterly 6KT to 16 KT.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km/ 3km or less at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 2-4 ft.

