Jordanian Field Hospital In Southern Gaza Treats 882 Cases In One Week

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - New medical teams at the Jordanian field hospital in the south of the war-ravaged Gaza strip have performed several high-quality surgeries since their arrival to the facility on March 8.

The hospital's director told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that medical personnel have handled several critical cases and carried out several surgeries, including maxillofacial surgery, splinter removal, and the stabilisation of complex fractures.

He added that the hospital (in Khan Yunis is seeing an increase in the number of people seeking treatment, adding that the facility has served 882 patients, performed five major and 25 minor surgeries in one week.

Besides its field hospital in north Gaza, which was established in 2009, Jordan set up another field hospital in Khan Yunis in November at the height of the Israeli war on the besieged strip.

Jordan also runs another field hospital in Nablus and other surgeries centres in Jenin and other parts of the occupied West Bank.