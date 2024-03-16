               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Irakli Kobakhidze: Our Partnership Has Reached Excellent Level


3/16/2024 10:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Our partnership has reached an excellent level,” Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said in a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Highlighting the existed potential, the Prime Minister underlined:“We will make every effort to deepen this friendship, cooperation, and partnership.”

MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search