Irakli Kobakhidze: Our Partnership Has Reached Excellent Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Our partnership has reached an excellent level,” Prime Minister
of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said in a joint press conference with
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Highlighting the existed potential, the Prime Minister
underlined:“We will make every effort to deepen this friendship,
cooperation, and partnership.”
