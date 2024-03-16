Qatar Calls For Comprehensive Approach To Addresses Root Causes Of Islamophobia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva, Switzerland: The State of Qatar called for adopting a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of Islamophobia, stressing that disrespect for religions and incitement to religious hatred under the pretext of democratic rights and freedom of expression only leads to social disharmony and more human rights violations, which requires combating Islamophobia and eliminating intolerance in all its forms.

This came in a statement by the State of Qatar delivered by Second Secretary at the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid Al-Thani, during a side event to celebrate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, within the framework of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council.

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid Al-Thani said that Islamophobia is not a new phenomenon, but rather has been renewed recently through the spread of misinformation, especially by political parties and leaders, pointing out that negative stereotypes and hatred against Muslims helped build popular support for their parties.

He explained that Islamophobia is spread in most cases through organized ideological campaigns using online and offline media platforms and research centers, and with the support of extremist government policies and practices.

He expressed the State of Qatar's belief that measures to combat this phenomenon should follow a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of this practice.

On the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid Al-Thani called on countries to pledge solidarity and cooperation towards a world in which all peoples can live in peace and harmony, without fear of discrimination.

