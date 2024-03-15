LFW X FDCI: Shanaya Brings Out Her ‘Biker Girl Vibe’ For Anamika Khanna’S Collection

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya turned showstopper for ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna's AK-OK Spring Summer '24 collection at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Sharing about walking the ramp for Khanna, Shanaya told reporters:“It feels very special. When I got styled for the first time in my life it was an Anamika Khanna outfit and I started with these combat boots and I felt so myself. So, finally walking for her for the AK-OK collection means a lot."

“The embroidery is inspired by the biker vibe. The hair and make-up has been kept super grungy and carefree. Had a good time,” Shanaya added.

Khanna's collection, which brought the curtains down on day 3, was in association with Ajio Luxe.

The designer took her inspiration from the intrepid spirit of a nomadic biker from Orissa's Bonda Tribe. With Bonda colours, motifs and embroideries playing a stunning factor in the collection.

The garments were a collection of jackets, slouchy pants, drapes, and kaftans in whites, ivories, and blacks, expanding over to a range of prints and bolder colours like red and pink.

The designer combined thick thread work embroidery inspired by biker studs to reinvent the idea of urban wear.

Talking about the showstopper outfit, Khanna said:“This was the most fun thing I did in a long time. I mentioned to Shanaya that it's about somebody from the tribe becoming this biker and going into the city and having fun.”

“This look that she is wearing is actually inspired from the tribe and then the biker element to it which we derived from all the studs that you see.”