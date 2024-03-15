Council Of Europe Condemns Russian Shelling Of Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić condemned Russia's missile attack on Odesa on Friday.

According to Ukrinform, the politician wrote about this on the social network X.

“I condemn in the strongest terms Russia's missile attack against Odesa targeting civilian infrastructures. These attacks must end”, Marija Pejčinović Burić wrote.

As reported, 20 people were killed and 73 others were injured in Odesa as a result of a Russian missile strike on the afternoon of March 15.

Missile attack on: 20 killed, 73 wounded

The Southern Defense Forces reported that Russians fired Iskander-M missiles at Odesa from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of the shelling, the city's gas and electricity supply lines were damaged, and hundreds of subscribers were left without electricity and gas.

March 16 was declared a Day of Mourning in the Odesa region.