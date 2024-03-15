Mardan KFC Temporarily Shut Down By Mayor Amid Protest

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Mardan, a temporary closure of KFC was orchestrated by protestors led by the city mayor, only to be reopened hours later by the administration.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Mardan City Council, where Mayor Himayatullah Mayar proposed the closure of the fast-food chain. The suggestion found resonance among council members, including village and neighborhood council chairmen, who vocalized their support with Takbeer slogans.

Mayor Mayar advocated for a boycott of Israeli products in response to the Israeli army's actions in Gaza, Palestine, urging the closure of KFC in solidarity. Following the meeting, Mayor Mayar announced the closure of the KFC located on Mardan Nowshera Road after Iftar.

Subsequently, a gathering led by the mayor converged in front of the KFC premises, chaining and locking the main gate.

Expressing the rationale behind the closure, Mayor Mayar emphasized the symbolic gesture aimed at raising awareness against Israel's actions. Despite the closure, the management swiftly reopened KFC for business a few hours later.

However, Mayor Mayar's decision faced criticism on social media platforms. Many users expressed concerns that the initiative could tarnish the province's reputation and potentially result in job losses due to KFC's closure.