Merck Foundation CEO, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej Awarded On International Women's Day For Her Efforts Towards Women Empower...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- On the occasion of International Women's Day , Business Executive Group awarded Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation , at their Global She Achievers Awards 2024 , for her efforts to empower women in STEM, and girls in education, and building healthcare capacity in Africa and beyond. The awards ceremony took place recently in Dubai, UAE.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed gratitude, remarking, "Firstly, Happy International Women's Day to all the women in the world and to the men who support and empower them.

"It is a great honor to receive The Global She Achievers Award 2024 , that too on the very important occasion of International Women's Day . I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Business Executive Team for acknowledging our efforts since past 12 years to empower women in STEM, support girl education and transforming public healthcare in Africa and beyond.”

Senator Rasha Kelej has been successfully leading the Merck Foundation programs for the past 12 years and works closely with more than 24 Africa's First Ladies as Ambassadors of Merck Foundation and Ministries of Health, Education, Information, Communication, Gender, Academia, Media and Art societies in 50 countries.

“We at Merck Foundation, together with First Ladies of Africa, are marking the Women's Day through our "More Than a Mother" campaign , which is a strong and unique movement that aims to empower women living with infertility stigma through access to information, education, change of mindset, and economic empowerment,” added Senator Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation is contributing to building and advancing fertility care capacity in Africa and Asia, to support childless women and couples. Over 535 of the total 1,730 scholarships provided to doctors from 50 countries in 42 specialties are for doctors in reproductive & sexual health and fertility care capacity with the aim to advance women's health. Interestingly, over 46% of the 1,730 scholarships (780) have been provided to women doctors.

She has been recognized as one of 100 Most Influential African Women for five consecutive years from 2019 to 2023. She has also been awarded D.Litt Honoris Causa by Krishna World University, India for her outstanding achievement in the social sciences, justice and reform.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink