CASIO\'S MJ-120GST Is One Of The World\'S First Calculators With Dedicated Keys For GST Calculations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Since their launch, CASIO\'s calculators have gained widespread recognition in India for their intuitive user interface, extensive feature set and quality products tailored to audience needs. With MJ-120GST, CASIO has redefined business calculations with a device that embodies simplicity and intuitive design, setting a new standard with Indiaâ€TMs first approach. With its strong features and improved experience, the MJ-120GST is made to be the perfect partner for any trader, retailer or shop that handles GST.



MJ-120GST is one of the Worldâ€TMs first calculator with 5 dedicated keys for 5 different GST slabs. These 5 keys are pre-configured with current GST slabs i.e., 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. Users can also change the assigned GST rates, if need be, making calculating value with or without GST, for any slab, very easy and fast.



Powered by batteries and solar energy, this calculator is perfect for use in the office or on the go. The large display size makes it easy to read, while the 200 Step Check makes it a great choice for complex calculations for every business, shop and office dealing with GST.



Specifically designed for seamless GST calculations and for stress-free tax filing for businesses, the MJ-120GST is your ally in navigating financial challenges. Priced at just INR 595, this essential range is accessible at nearby stationery shops, Casio India Shop, and leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.





About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world\'s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India\'s range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks.





