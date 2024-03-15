'Yodha' Screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna Slay In Best Outfits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday night, the makers of
Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna-starrer film 'Yodha' held the film's screening in Mumbai.
The film was released today and the screening was attended by many Bollywood celebrities and was a star-stunned night.
For the 'Yodha' screening, Mouni Roy was dressed in a black short dress that came with collars. She had her hair tied in a bun.
Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black shirt and jeans. He wore sunglasses and had his shirt buttons half open.
Sidharth Malhotra opted for a brown shirt, black leather jacket and jeans. Kiara Advani looked stunning in a blue suit.
Disha Patani, who plays an important role in the film, turned heads as she looked gorgeous in a white satin thigh-high slit gown.
'Yodha' actress Raashii Khanna looked beautiful in a red long gown. She had her hair neatly tied in a bun and wore earrings to complete her look.
