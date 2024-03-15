               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
'Yodha' Screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna Slay In Best Outfits


3/15/2024 4:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday night, the makers of
Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna-starrer film 'Yodha' held the film's screening in Mumbai.



The film was released today and the screening was attended by many Bollywood celebrities and was a star-stunned night.

Mouni Roy

For the 'Yodha' screening, Mouni Roy was dressed in a black short dress that came with collars. She had her hair tied in a bun.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black shirt and jeans. He wore sunglasses and had his shirt buttons half open.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra opted for a brown shirt, black leather jacket and jeans. Kiara Advani looked stunning in a blue suit.



Disha Patani, who plays an important role in the film, turned heads as she looked gorgeous in a white satin thigh-high slit gown.

Raashii Khanna

'Yodha' actress Raashii Khanna looked beautiful in a red long gown. She had her hair neatly tied in a bun and wore earrings to complete her look.

