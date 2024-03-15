               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Dollar Soars On Inflation Risks As Fed Looms EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups


3/14/2024 9:10:54 PM

(MENAFN- DailyFX) rs on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -16% -3%
Weekly 62% -29% 0%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide GBP/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP /USD continued to lose ground on Thursday, steadily approaching an important support zone near 1.2700. This area should provide stability in case of further losses, but a breakdown is likely to spark a retracement toward trendline support at 1.2665. Moving lower, attention will be on the 1.2600 handle.

Alternatively, if sentiment improves and cable mounts a turnaround, initial resistance appears at 1.2830, followed by 1.2895. Breaking through this barrier might pose a challenge for the bullish camp, although a successful breach could lead to a rally toward the psychological 1.3000 mark.

GBP/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

MENAFN14032024000076011015ID1107980009

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search