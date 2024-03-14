Macron Not Ruling Out Sending French Troops To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the war in Ukraine is existential for Europe and for France, so he does not rule out the option of sending French troops to Ukraine if it is necessary in the future.

Macron stated this in an interview with leading French TV channels, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The events of recent years show that what we thought was impossible sometimes happens. There are less than 1,500 kilometers between Strasbourg and Lviv. Do you understand? Just 1,500. The war is already here, it's very close," Macron said, asked about the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.

"We are not in such a situation now, but we do not rule out such a possibility," he said, adding that if Putin is not stopped, the war will not stop in Ukraine.

"So we need to be ready. And we are ready," he added.

On Friday, March 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet in Berlin to resolve differences surrounding Ukraine.