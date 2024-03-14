ED Seizes 'Crucial' Documents From The Residence Of Sheikh Shahjahan’S Aide

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday seized crucial documents linked to the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, including seven diaries, from the residence of a close confidant of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Shahjahan, who is presently in CBI custody, is the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

Sources said the multiple locations raided by the ED at Sandeshkhali on Thursday included the residence of Rintu Molla, a local businessman known to be close to Shahjahan.

The ED team seized seven diaries from Molla's residence, which reportedly contained the names of some politically influential persons with whom he had business dealings.

The ED believes that the contents of the diaries might lead them to more important clues in the ration distribution case.

The ED also raided the residence of Moslem Khan, believed to be the political mentor of Shahjahan, on Thursday, and recovered crucial documents related to business-related transactions.

The ED action was based on specific inputs that a substantial portion of the ill-gotten proceeds of the ration distribution case was invested in the fishing trade run by Shahjahan.

During the last few years, there have been several complaints against Shahjahan and his associates about illegal and forceful grabbing of farmland owned by the local people and converting them into pisciculture farms.