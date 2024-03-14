Construction Of Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin Highway Continues Rapidly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The construction of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, which
is one of the road infrastructure projects that will play an
important role in the socio-economic development of the regions and
villages freed from occupation, is being carried out on the
territory of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of
Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAY).
According to information, the length of the
Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, which starts from the part of
the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur highway that passes near the
Khudafar reservoir, is 56.4 km. The construction of a new 14 km
long highway from the said road to the town of Gubadli is underway.
The total length of the roads is 70.4 km.
The Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway has 4 lanes, the 0-46.2 km
section I, and the 46.2-56.4 km section are being built according
to technical grade II. Currently, the road is widened and profiled,
and a new 21 soil bed is being constructed. According
to the project, the width of the road section will be 16.5
metres.
As part of the construction works, earthworks are being
continued on the 20.4-56.4 km section of the
Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway. In the 20 section where the
road bed is ready, the construction of the road base has been
completed and the asphalt-concrete coating has been laid.
On the 14-km section of the road in the direction of Khanlig,
earthworks, construction of pipes and passages, bridges, retaining
walls, topography and design works are ongoing. The first 11 km
section of the said road is being built according to technical
grade I, and the 11-14 km section is being built according to
technical grade III.
In order to ensure the transfer of water according to the
project along the newly built road, circular pipes and rectangular
water crossings, as well as on the 10th, 22nd, 32nd and 43rd km of
the main road, on the 35th km of the approach road, as well as on
the highway to the city of Gubadli The construction of the bridges
planned for the project is underway in the 1st km. 42.5% of works
on bridges have already been completed. In addition, the
construction works of a road junction of various levels at the
intersection with the Khanliq-Gubadli road are also being
continued.
Already, 81 circular, 32 rectangular pipes and 12 underground
passages have been built under the project, and 4,796 metres of
retaining walls have also been built.
The construction of 7 tunnels with a total length of 2,357 m is
also envisaged under the project. At present, excavation works have
been completed at the entrance and exit portals of the T-1 tunnel,
and concreting works are underway. T-2 tunnels are being drilled
and soil compacted, and T-3 access portal works are ongoing.
In accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules", under the
personal control of the management of the State Agency of
Azerbaijan Highways, the removal of the vegetation layer was
carried out in an area of 503.8 thousand cubic metres, excavation
works were carried out in a volume of 6.9 million cubic metres, and
3.2 million filling works in a volume of cubic metres were carried
out.
The construction of the new highway is carried out in accordance
with the established schedule and technological sequence. In order
to complete the construction works on time, the necessary number of
manpower and equipment were involved in the area.
This highway passing through the territory of Zangilan, Gubadli
and Lachin districts covers more than 30 settlements of the said
districts, including the cities of Gubadli and Lachin.
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107977269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.