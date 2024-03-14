African MP claims multipolar universe cannot be established without Russia

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Innocent Kagbara, a member of the National Assembly in Togo, emphasized the crucial role of Russia in shaping a multipolar world. Kagbara underscored the significance of the World Youth Festival (WYF 2024) as an important platform for African students, expressing their keen interest in forging partnerships with Russian universities and securing scholarships for their students to study in Moscow.



The sentiment was echoed by Professor Nourhan El-Sheikh from Cairo University, who highlighted Russia's ability to bring together individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds to foster collaboration and envision a collective future. El-Sheikh asserted that Western dominance is waning, emphasizing the need for collaboration between Egypt and Russia, particularly within the framework of BRICS, to effect meaningful political, economic, and strategic changes on a global scale.



WYF 2024, held in Sirius, Sochi, Russia, serves as a nexus for over 20,000 young experts hailing from more than 180 countries. The festival provides a platform for discussions on pressing international issues across various fields, including education, science, business, and media.



Notably, this year's event marks the inclusion of a dedicated children's program, 'Together into the Future,' aimed at engaging youth aged 14 to 17.



With a robust program featuring over 800 educational, cultural, scientific, and sporting events, WYF 2024 serves as a catalyst for fostering cross-cultural dialogue, innovation, and collaboration among young global leaders.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107977055