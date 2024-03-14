(MENAFN- DailyFX) les as ECB Official Calls for Two Rate Cuts Before the Summer Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips. We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.

You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

English 日本語 Free Trading Guides Subscribe Please try again Free Trading Guides Subscribe to Our Newsletter Please try again

Market News



Market Overview



Real-time News



Economic Calendar



Market Themes



EUR/USD News



Gold News

Oil - US Crude News Recent Market News Headlines Mar 14, 2024 EUR/USD Stumbles as ECB Official Calls for Two Rate Cuts Before the Summer Mar 13, 2024 US Dollar Seeks Fed Signals in PPI, Retail Sales Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY Setups Mar 13, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further – Where to Next? Free Guide Introduction to Forex News Trading

Analysis



Technical Analysis



Analyst Picks



Forecasts



Market Outlook

DailyFX TV Recent Trading Strategies Headlines Mar 13, 2024 Euro Outlook & Market Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY Mar 13, 2024 FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation Mar 12, 2024 Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD Free Guide The Fundamentals of Range Trading

Currencies



EUR/USD



GBP/USD



AUD/USD



USD/JPY



All currencies

Major currency pairs Recent Currencies Headlines Mar 14, 2024 EUR/USD Stumbles as ECB Official Calls for Two Rate Cuts Before the Summer Mar 13, 2024 US Dollar Seeks Fed Signals in PPI, Retail Sales Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY Setups Mar 13, 2024 Euro Outlook & Market Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY Mar 13, 2024 British Pound Update – GDP Picks Up in January, GBP Unchanged, FTSE Tests Resistance

Commodities



Oil - US Crude



Gold



Silver



Natural Gas



All commodities

Major commodities Recent Commodities Headlines Mar 13, 2024 Crude Oil Prices Pop Up On Bullish OPEC Demand Calls Mar 12, 2024 Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD Mar 11, 2024 US Inflation Preview: What's Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks? Mar 11, 2024 US Dollar Weakness Persists, Bitcoin Hits a New All-Time High, Gold Consolidates

Stocks



Wall Street



US 500



US Tech 100



FTSE 100



All stocks

Major stock indices Recent Stocks Headlines Mar 13, 2024 FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation Mar 13, 2024 British Pound Update – GDP Picks Up in January, GBP Unchanged, FTSE Tests Resistance Mar 12, 2024 Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD Mar 12, 2024 Dax and S&P 500 Hold Steady while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​​

Crypto



Bitcoin



Ethereum



Litecoin



All cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies Recent Cryptocurrencies Headlines Mar 13, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further – Where to Next? Mar 11, 2024 US Dollar Weakness Persists, Bitcoin Hits a New All-Time High, Gold Consolidates Mar 8, 2024 Ethereum (ETH) Price Chart Looks Primed for Further Gains in the Coming Weeks Mar 8, 2024 US Dollar Remains Weak, Gold and Bitcoin Eye Fresh Highs as US NFPs Near

Tools



Rates



Earnings Calendar



Sentiment



DNA FX



Economic Calendar



Live Chart



Support & Resistance

View All Tools Free Guide How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading Trading Tools Rates Live forex rates at a glance Earnings Calendar Keep track of companies that are about to announce their earnings Sentiment Discover who is going long and short DNA FX Check what kind of trader you are Economic Calendar Explore key global events on the horizon Live Chart Latest price data across forex and major assets Support & Resistance View S&R levels for forex, commodities and indices View All Tools Calendars Economic Calendar Search Search results No entries matching your query were found.

MENAFN14032024000076011015ID1107976274