Malaysia's PM Anwar Holds Discussion With Leading German Think Tank Group

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BERLIN, March 13 (Bernama) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday held discussions with policy makers, members of think tank groups and government agencies at the Korber Foundation here.

Upon arrival at the foundation, one of Germany's largest think tank and

philanthropic foundations, Anwar was received by Dr Thomas Paulsen, the Foundation's Member of the Executive Board.

Also present was

Nora Muller, its Executive Director of International Affairs.

Anwar said at Wednesday's session, they discussed and shared views on policy priorities and foreign policies, as well as issues related to social, international, geopolitical relations and current political developments.

The situation in Palestine and Ukraine was also raised during the meeting, said Anwar.

“I appreciate their invitation and hope such discussions can continue in the future,” said the premier, who is on a six-day official visit to the third largest economy in the world.



Anwar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mohamad

Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Senator Tengku

Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development

Ewon Benedick.

Founded in 1959 by entrepreneur Kurt A. Korber, the Hamburg-based foundation is an independent think tank and publisher that focuses on social, international and political issues.

The office in the German capital offers platform for decision-makers from politics, science and think tanks to exchange ideas and find solutions to current political challenges together.

- BERNAMA