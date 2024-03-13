After Opting Out From LS Race, Pawan Singh Now Says He Will Contest Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 13 (IANS) After opting out from the Lok Sabha elections race, Bhojpuri film industry's power star Pawan Singh on Wednesday claimed that he will contest the polls.

While writing a post on his official X account, Pawan Singh said:“I will contest the Lok Sabha election to fulfill the promises I have made with my society, public and my mother. All your blessings and cooperation are expected. Jay Mata Di.”

However, Pawan Singh did not clarify the party and constituency on which he would contest the Lok Sabha polls. Sources said that he is preparing from Arrah Lok Sabha constituency, the native place of Bhojpuri film star.

Pawan Singh belongs to an upper caste family in Bihar and upper caste people are considered as the core vote-bank of BJP. If he contests the Lok Sabha elections from the Arrah seat on the ticket of another party or as an Independent, he will cut the votes of BJP.

At present, BJP's RK Singh, who also belongs to an upper caste family, is a Lok Sabha MP from Arrah.

Earlier on March 2, the BJP announced Pawan Singh as the party's candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

One day later, Pawan Singh said that he will not be able to contest the Lok Sabha polls due to some“personal reasons”.

Pawan Singh also met with BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi. The actor was expecting a ticket from Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.