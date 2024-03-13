Cabinet Approves Draft Decision To Establish Digital Government Steering Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the extended greetings to the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, the State of Qatar and its honorable people and residents further goodness, prosperity and development under the wise leadership of His Highness, and the Arab and Islamic nations security, peace and stability.

Afterwards, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, the Cabinet approved HE the Prime Minister's draft decision to establish the Digital Government Steering Committee.

Second, the Cabinet approved a draft decision of the President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau on the conditions and controls regarding the length of work experience in the private sector.

Third, taking the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of urban planning between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Turkiye.

Fourth, the Cabinet approved the following:

1. A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of health between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

2. A draft grant agreement between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the Municipality of Tirana in the Republic of Albania regarding the construction of Qatar Square in the Republic of Albania 2024.

3. A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation and joint news exchange between the Qatar News Agency and the Djibouti News Agency.

4. A draft joint cooperation and news exchange agreement between the Qatar News Agency and the Cyprus News Agency.