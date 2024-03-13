Cooking Happiness This Ramadan With Philips

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE, 13th March 2024: Versuni, with its Philips brand, shapes both industry and consumer preferences with next-generation digital technologies in home appliances category. At the same time, reshaping our consumers' lives at home by merging the rapidly changing pace of modern life with the pursuit of healthy cooking and convenience. Philips has Ramadan-inspired campaigns throughout Middle East giving homes across the region the opportunity to meet the needs of Kitchen and enrich cooking rituals during the holy month of Ramadan.

Enjoy greater cooking freedom with ease and delicious results with each of the four Philips Kitchen appliances - Airfryer Combi 700 Series XXL with Food Thermometer HD9880 , All-in-One Cooker HD2151 , Kitchen Machine Series 7000 HR7962/21 and Flip & Juice High speed blender with juicer module HR3770, all designed to care for customer fasting periods that fits and works better at every stage of Ramadan routines and cooking.

Additionally, Philips recently launched HomeID; a new app to connect your Philips home devices all under one roof. The HomelD gives access to a world of seamless connection, simplicity, and creativity.

In the new HomelD app you can connect to your Philips home devices - wherever you are. Connect your kitchen and coffee machines from Philips easily with access to your connected devices everywhere. Connecting to your home has never been easier. Also, you can discover your latest food obsessions and recipes and join a rich community of cooks with inspirational content and recipes in just one tap.

May Buhaisi, Versuni Middle East Marketing Lead says,“Philips home appliances are uniquely suited to add convenience, speed, and great taste to the traditions of cooking during Ramadan. HomeID will help our Philips brand to continue its innovation in domestic appliances, making cooking easier and blending it with the numerous recipes made available for users.”

Also, she adds,“Ramadan being a month of gathering, togetherness, and wholesome moments at home, our campaign thought revolves around the concept of ' Cooking Happiness This Ramadan with Philips' . The core idea behind the campaign is to enjoy cooking within your hearts and homes during Ramadan. We understand the sentiment of the season and recognize the extraordinary pressures that fall upon homemakers as they prepare to welcome Ramadan into their homes. There's extended family, the pressures of hosting, a spirit of festivity and even a pinch of chaos, all the ingredients that make for the most cherished memories.”

Philips 'Cooking Happiness This Ramadan” campaign was launched at VIP events across all major outlets in the GCC & Jordan with Chef events & Live product demos. Guests were joined by the region's leading influencers who experienced the soulful discovery of Philips Ramadan Kitchen appliances available across stores in MENA at