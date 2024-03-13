Air Freight Forwarding Market Size To Reach USD 216.32 Billion By 2030, Growing At 6.4% CAGR – Analysis By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Exactitude Consultancy Press Release: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market

The rise of e-commerce has significantly boosted demand for air freight services, particularly for time-sensitive and high-value goods, creating opportunities for air freight forwarders.

The growth of e-commerce has had a significant influence on the air freight business, increasing in demand for airfreight services, particularly for time-sensitive and high-value commodities. This development has created several possibilities for airfreight forwarders to profit on the changing environment of global trade. The growth of online shopping platforms has changed consumer behaviour, creating an atmosphere in which customers anticipate prompt delivery of their purchases. To fulfil these rising expectations, businesses are increasingly relying on airfreight to speed up the delivery of goods from distribution centres to end users. This is especially important for time-sensitive products, such as perishable foods, fashion garments, and consumer electronics, where quick delivery is crucial to retain product freshness, capitalize on market trends, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Air Freight Forwarding Market by Type (Full Charter, Split Charter) by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises) by End User (Retail and FMCG, Manufacturing, Consumer Appliances, Healthcare, and Others) and Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 To 2030

Limited capacity in terms of aircraft availability and airport infrastructure can lead to congestion and delays, affecting the reliability of airfreight services.

Capacity restrictions provide a substantial problem to the airfreight business due to restricted aircraft availability and airport infrastructure constraints. These constraints can cause congestion and delays, compromising the dependability and efficiency of airfreight services. Aircraft availability is an important component in determining airfreight capacity. The number of cargo aircraft in service, as well as their size and payload capacity, directly influence the amount of commodities that may be delivered by air. However, a number of factors, including fleet size, maintenance schedules, and market demands, frequently determines the availability of cargo aircraft. During peak seasons or periods of high demand, such as vacations or significant worldwide events, cargo planes may be in limited supply, causing capacity restrictions and increasing competition.

Digitalization has emerged as a transformative force within the air freight forwarding industry.

Airfreight forwarders may streamline their operations, improve decision-making, and provide greater value to their clients by adopting digital technology and employing data analytics. One of the primary advantages of digitization is increased operational efficiency. By digitizing manual procedures and automating repetitive jobs, airfreight forwarders may optimize their operations, cut processing times, and eliminate mistakes. Cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotic process automation (RPA) allow forwarders to optimize resource allocation, manage shipments in real time, and proactively detect and handle possible supply chain bottlenecks or interruptions. Furthermore, digitization improves customer service by enabling the delivery of new solutions and tailored experiences. Forwarders may better connect with their customers by using customer relationship management (CRM) systems and digital communication channels, such as giving timely shipment status updates, reacting quickly to requests, and adapting services to unique client demands. Furthermore, digital platforms and self-service portals enable consumers to track and control their own shipments, increasing supply chain transparency and accountability. Furthermore, digitization gives up new business opportunities through the provision of value-added services. Forwarders may deliver insights and suggestions to their clients by employing data analytics and predictive algorithms to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce costs, and prevent risks. Forwarders may differentiate themselves in the market and attract new customers by offering value-added services including supply chain visibility platforms, predictive analytics, and inventory optimization solutions.

Asia-Pacific region shows higher growth in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region emerges as the dominating force in the air freight forwarding business for a variety of compelling reasons. To begin, the region's solid economic progress has resulted in a significant increase in international trade, driving increased demand for airfreight services. Notably, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are key manufacturing and export hubs, resulting in large air freight traffic. Furthermore, the growing significance of e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific area has increased the demand for quick and trustworthy airfreight solutions to meet the needs of online customers. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region's strategic geographical location is critical, acting as a vital transit point for aviation freight movements between Eastern and Western markets.

Key Market Segments: Air Freight Forwarding Market

Air Freight Forwarding Market by Type



Full Charter Split Charter

Air Freight Forwarding Market by Deployment Model



Cloud-based On-premises

Air Freight Forwarding Market by End User



Retail and FMCG

Manufacturing

Consumer Appliances

Healthcare Others

Air Freight Forwarding Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

