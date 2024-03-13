Colours, Forms, And Metamorphosis: Artist Yashwant Deshmukh’S Solo In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Art Alive Gallery in the capital is set to present 'Contours of Continuum', a solo show exhibiting paintings by Mumbai-based Yashwant Deshmukh from March 15 to April 5. Deshmukh is a contemporary Indian artist known for his contemplative style depicting the lack of movement or the stillness of space.

His abstract and meditative style heavily relies on symbolism and functions as a bridge between the material and the spiritual. At his latest exhibition in Art Alive, the artist invites viewers into a world of otherworldly serenity. In this realm, the boundaries between form and space dissolve, and objects take on a mystical significance as conduits for metaphysical exploration.

The ethereal compositions transport us to an endless and fluid landscape where we are invited to lose ourselves in contemplation.

Through his use of colours, textures, and arrangement, Deshmukh delves into the intricate relationship between memory, perception, and intuition, provoking the viewer to reflect on the very essence of existence. He captures the delicate nuances of life and evokes a commanding presence that impels viewers to immerse themselves in the alluring harmony of ordinary moments.

Everyday objects become the lead actors in a tranquil dance, melding their outlines with the boundless void of negative space. Every stroke of the brush is a meditation, every coat of paint a hushed secret, as Deshmukh unravels the enigma of stillness.

The artist shared:“In my work over the last two decades, I have explored the interrelation between form and space. My visual language constitutes a deeply layered palette composed of objects that are often considered mundane, rendered in speculative forms that capture their visual patterns, ambience and atmosphere. I am excited to show these works in the Capital.”

Premjish Achari, the curator added: "Through his use of colours and intricate textures, Deshmukh infuses his pieces with a palpable sense of energy and vitality. The objects in his paintings seem almost alive, their contours pulsating with movement and emotion. With an impeccable eye for detail, he captures the subtle nuances of everyday life and elevates them to a place of profound significance. It is as if every object holds within it the potential to unravel the mysteries of reality, woven together by the ether itself. Each piece serves as a powerful reminder that even amid the chaos, there exists a serene stillness that can be found by simply pausing and appreciating the world around us."