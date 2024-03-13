Deloitte and Dynatrace expand partnership with Centre of Excellence in EMEA

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, KSA, March 12th, 2024

• Joint initiative to accelerate digital transformation through industry-specific solutions

• New facility at Dynatrace’s EMEA business and technology hub in Barcelona’s prestigious Glories Tower

• Access to combined industry knowledge and technical support helps enterprises maximize the impact of observability solutions

Deloitte today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, to help European enterprises accelerate their digital transformation and cloud migration journeys. As part of the expansion, Dynatrace and Deloitte unveiled a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Barcelona. This will enable them to drive broader use cases for observability by collaborating with customers to develop industry-specific solutions that accelerate their transformations and drive better business outcomes.

“Deloitte is dedicated to enabling successful digital transformation for the world’s largest organisations,” said Alfons Buxó, Global Cloud Transformation Leader at Deloitte. “We believe this new CoE will take our partnership with Dynatrace to the next level and enable our joint clients to take full advantage of the unique value proposition we create. Deloitte’s deep domain and industry knowledge, combined with our modern software engineering capabilities and Dynatrace’s industry-leading observability and security platform, will put our clients on the fast rack to success.”

The new CoE, situated in Dynatrace’s EMEA business and technology hub in Barcelona’s Glories Tower, will enable customers to draw on the expertise of Dynatrace’s entire value chain – from R&D to post-sales support and business insights. Enterprises will also have access to the knowledge and support of Deloitte’s trained and certified practitioners, to maximise the success and impact of their efforts to use observability to drive business transformation.

“We believe Deloitte’s knowledge, coupled with our platform’s ability to deliver precise answers about modern cloud environments, is set to deliver huge value to our customers,” said Michael Allen, Vice President of Global Partners at Dynatrace. “Deloitte recognises that observability has become mandatory to the success of digital transformation and is united with Dynatrace on our mission to educate the market about the need for a mature, unified digital strategy. We are confident that our new, joint CoE will support this effort, propel the growth of our partnership with Deloitte, and expand our joint customer base.”



About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.





