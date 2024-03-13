Qatar, EU Hold Introductory Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA, Qatar: An introductory session entitled The State of Qatar and the European Union - Economic Relations was held yesterday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance. The meeting was chaired by H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, in the presence of Their Excellencies Ambassadors from 19 European countries, and H E the Ambassador of the European Union to Qatar. The meeting also included a number of senior officials from both parties. The session aims to discuss the third National Development Strategy of Qatar Vision 2030, and the most important axes on which the strategy was built, such as sustainable economic growth and financial sustainability. In addition to reviewing the frameworks of bilateral relations in the investment, financial and economic fields, between Qatar and European Union member states, and opportunities to expand this framework.

