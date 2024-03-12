Qatar Working Hard For Early Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Hopeful of ceasefire before Eid al-Fitr: MoFA spokesman Qatar among countries funding aid delivery through sea route

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohamed al-Ansari said there are unwavering Qatari, regional and international efforts for a cease-fire in Gaza ahead of Eid al-Fitr, as the situation on the ground remains extremely complex and humanitarian situation is deteriorating.Delivering the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly media briefing, Dr al-Ansari expressed his regret for not reaching a truce that would lead to an end to the fighting before the holy month of Ramadan, in a way that ensures de-escalation and for the people of Gaza to mark the holy month in peace.Qatar's efforts and contacts with all parties concerned will persist as there are still hopes for an agreement to unleash calm before Eid al Fitr, Dr al-Ansari said. Yet, he elaborated that the situation 'on-the-ground' is highly complicated.He added that Qatar communicates its views without exercising pressures over any side and seeks to push the two parties for an agreement as an honest mediator that is positively, effectively and fruitfully engaging in cease-fire efforts and working within the framework of a truce that can provide the appropriate conditions for de-escalation.Highlighting an initiative to establish a port in Gaza as part of a series of initiatives to increase the aid delivery into the Strip, Dr. Al Ansari stressed that Qatar has supported all efforts that enable aid to enter Gaza since day one, with the need for assistance across the Gaza Strip is rising.Qatar will be among the countries to fund relief delivery into Gaza through this route, but the form and logistical and technical aspects of the aid delivery are still being worked out, he added.While Qatar backs the sea route proposal and will be among the supporters of the aid delivery through it, Dr Al Ansari said it should not replace land corridors that Qatar always demands to remain open and functioning.Regarding the ongoing mediation efforts concerning Gaza, he confirmed Qatar's efforts, in collaboration with its partners, to halt the fighting before the blessed Eid Al Fitr. He noted that numerous high-level meetings and communications have been held, including a meeting between HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and several UK officials.Additionally, there have been intensive communications with various international officials, all focusing on the necessity of ceasing hostilities, securing the entry of aid to the affected, and halting the bloodshed.He pointed out that the 85th flight, part of Qatar's airlift, carrying relief aid for Gaza, has reached the Egyptian city of El Arish, taking the total of shelter assistance to 2,506 tonnes.Dr al-Ansari added that he met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, and will meet next Saturday with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo in Doha. These meetings come within the framework of efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate reaching a truce.Regarding the ministerial committee on Gaza, Dr. Al Ansari clarified that it was tasked with conveying the Arab and Islamic viewpoint to various international parties. It has undertaken several visits, and it is not necessary for these visits to yield any specific developments because the goal is to send the message of Arab and Islamic countries to the active parties in parallel with the negotiation track being conducted through mediators in Qatar and Cairo.The official spokesperson reviewed the efforts of the ministry, its officials, their meetings, and their participation in regional and international events. This includes meetings by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, with several American officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.He emphasized Qatar's support for Sudan and its constant standing alongside the people in this crisis, and its keenness to preserve the security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity of Sudan.