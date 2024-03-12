Europe's Secret Weapon In Its Energy War With Russia - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- Financial News Media) FN Media Group Presents Oilprice Market Commentary





London – March 12, 2024 – If Germany fails to make up for its winding down of Russian natural gas imports, high-priced LNG imports, delayed nuclear power phaseout, and even restarting of dormant coal plants will be the outcome. That consensus led Berlin , in early February, to earmark $16 billion for the construction of four major natural gas plants to meet electricity demand, in addition to expansion of renewable energies. Companies mentioned in this release include: Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).





While Germany has struggled strategically and politically in its effort to balance its climate change goals with its energy security needs, Austria has not only refrained from turning off the Russian gas taps-opting for a gradual approach–but it's also recently made the country's largest natural gas discovery in 40 years.





Canadian small-cap explorer MCF Energy ( MCF .V ; MCFNF .QX ) has scooped up previously explored and tested projects in Germany and large prospective targets in Austria at what may be the most significant time in Europe's energy supply history.





Drilling recently launched in Austria (and as of 11th March the company has just confirmed an active petroleum system at the well site), and is planned to start in Germany in April.





On the Heels of OMV's Giant Discovery





Of key interest here to Europe will be MCF's initial project in Austria, the Welchau prospect near the Alps, where drilling will begin in just a few days.





MCF Energy's Welchau prospect appears analogous to large anticline structures discovered in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Italian Apennines, and adjacent to an up-dip discovery that intersected a gas column and has a potential for 400 meters of closure.





All elements look to be in place for a significant discovery, with a best-estimate technical prospective resource of approximately 807 billion cubic feet of gas, proximity to the national gas pipeline system (~18km), and a nearby historic gas discovery. Welchau is targeting the same reservoirs as the nearby Molln-1 well , which tested gas in 1989.





A national gas pipeline network is only 18 kilometers away, making for what could be a short, cheap tie-in option for getting products to domestic markets.





MCF will earn a 25% interest for exploration drill costs estimated at 2.55 million euros, which represents MCF's 50% share in drilling costs.





Drilling Down for German Energy Security

In Germany, where MCF's drill heads in April, the company is re-opening an oil and gas play that spans over 100 square kilometers, in the Lech and Lech East concessions.





Lech (10 square kilometers) and Lech East (100 square kilometers) concessions hold natural resources riches that have already seen two discoveries and three previous wells drilled.





In April, MCF ( MCF .V ; MCFNF .QX ) will re-enter Mobil's former Kinsau #1 well, adapting new drilling technology and later horizontal wells to stimulate the hydrocarbons that are already known to exist. MCF Energy is targeting potentially billions of cubic feet of recoverable natural gas-and possibly more, with associated condensate.





These shallow wells, cheap to drill, from proven, previously drilled holes could translate into quick cash flow for MCF Energy. And one hit could flare out into multiple development zones for each well.





MCF's Reudnitz concession, a large-scale natural gas prospect initially discovered in 1964, is the third German asset, with MCF stating an independent assessment estimated 118.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas for extraction, noting that the resourses are similar to other gas fields in northern Germany with nitrogen also present. MCF also disclosed that the gas in Reudnitz best estimate (P50) also contains a potential for 1.06 BCF of helium and 4.4 million barrels of oil in a shallower target. Pilot test production using cryogenic technology for targeted helium and methane extraction and nitrogen sequestration is set to begin later this year.



The World's 4th-Largest Economy, In Focus





MCF Energy has adopted a laser focus on Europe's energy security requirements, which is most significantly emphasized by Germany, the largest economy of the European Union.





Germany has seen its bill for oil and gas imports soar since Russia invaded Ukraine. U.S. LNG exports to Europe soared in 2022 and 2023.





Expensive LNG is not a sustainable energy security strategy, nor is a return to coal feasible in terms of any reasonable climate change goals. Germany has been busy building grandiose LNG terminals, and is now gunning for big natural gas-powered electric plants, but even those plans will face risk without any domestic supply.





MCF Energy ( MCF .V ; MCFNF .QX ) believes the answer is found in domestic natural gas, the increasingly accepted bridge fuel for a green energy transition. This belief translates into the first new public company with exposure to European natural gas since Russia invaded Ukraine.





By. Charles Kennedy





