Sustainable Fashion Design And Innovation Leap Forward With Lenovo Internship

MENAFN - 3BL) As part of the Stella McCartney x Central St Martin's (CSM) partnership with Lenovo , four CSM students embarked on a 2-month internship at Lenovo HQ in Raleigh, North Carolina, following creating winning design concepts that celebrated the future of sustainable fashion and design.

During their time at Lenovo HQ, these design students and graduates had the hands-on opportunity to learn how Lenovo uses several areas of the design process including, brainstorming, ideation, concept development, material processes and story building within a corporative environment.

The students also had the opportunity to further develop their winning design concepts within these different areas of the business, allowing them to apply their learnings, help identify future product development opportunities for Lenovo and create a strong project to showcase in their portfolio.

This internship opportunity was the final stage of a long-term collaboration with Stella McCartney x CSM, championing innovation, the next generation of changemakers, and the future of sustainable fashion design through technology.