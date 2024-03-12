Mukhtar Ansari Convicted In Fake Arms Licence Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, March 12 (IANS) A special court in Varanasi on Tuesday convicted gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a 36-year-old fake arms license case.

The MP/MLA court will announce the quantum of the sentence on Wednesday.

A case was registered in Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur district on June 10, 1987, accusing Ansari of obtaining a license for a double-barrel gun on the basis of forged documents.

The special court had framed charges under Sections 467, 468, 420, and 120B of the IPC and Section 13(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Ansari appeared in court on Tuesday via video conferencing.