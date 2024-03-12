Iot Security Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Trends Analysis & Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ IoT Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including IoT security market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global IoT security market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 40.7 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during 2024-2032 .

IoT Security Overview:

IoT Security encompasses the strategies, technologies, and processes designed to protect connected devices and networks on the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem from cyber threats and unauthorized access. This includes a broad range of applications, from consumer devices like smart home appliances to industrial systems and smart city technologies. Types of IoT security solutions include identity management, encryption, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and security analytics. The advantages of robust IoT security measures are manifold, ensuring data privacy, protecting against breaches, maintaining the integrity of IoT devices, and fostering user trust in emerging technologies. Effective IoT security not only safeguards sensitive information but also supports the seamless integration of IoT technologies into daily operations, enhancing efficiency and opening new avenues for innovation.

Get Sample Copy of Report at – /requestsample

Global IoT Security Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the exponential increase in IoT devices and the corresponding surge in cyber threats targeting these systems. Key market drivers include the widespread adoption of IoT technologies across various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities, which necessitates advanced security solutions to protect against sophisticated cyberattacks. Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements are becoming stricter, compelling organizations to prioritize security in their IoT deployments.

Trends such as the adoption of blockchain technology for secure device communication, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in threat detection and response, and the shift towards edge computing, which requires security at the device level, are shaping the market. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and remote working models, highlighting the importance of IoT security in ensuring business continuity and data integrity. As businesses and consumers increasingly rely on connected devices, the demand for comprehensive IoT security solutions is rising, driving innovation and investment in this critical field.

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures:

Key Players in the IoT Security Industry:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



Allot Ltd.

Armis Inc.

CENTRI Technology

Cisco Systems Inc.

ForgeRock Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Gemalto NV

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Mocana Corporation

Newsky Internet Limited

SecuriThings

NortonLifeLock Inc. (Symantec Corporation) ZingBox Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



Solutions Services

Breakup by Security Type:



Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security Others

Breakup by Vertical:



Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Automotive

Transport

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: ...

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163