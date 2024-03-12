Princess Dina Mired Praises Palestinian Women

(MENAFN- Amman Net) While participating in a unique women's day event at Radio al Balad, entitled“We Are Not Numbers” Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired gave a special tribute to Palestinian women.

The event features prominent Jordanians reading on-air names of Palestinian women who were killed by Israel during the last months. Estimates are that nearly nine thousand Palestinian women in Gaza and the West Bank lost their lives in Israeli attacks against civilians since October 7th.

“I am honored to recall the names of the Palestinian martyrs on the occasion of International Women's Day, in commemoration of their memory and to thank them for the precious sacrifice they made for the sake of Palestine and the liberation of Palestine.”

After being introduced by Daoud Kuttab, the director general of Community Media Network, Princess Mired called for a serious stand with the women of Palestine.

“I call on all women of the world to stand with the women of Palestine and I call for an end to the war and an end to all types of violence, including killing, starvation, and abuse,” she said on Radio Al Balad. Upon reading the age of a number of the victims of the Israeli aggression the princess stopped and commented about the cruelty of killing innocent young women. (see the video here )