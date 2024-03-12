NIA Conducts Searches At 30 Locations In Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP In 'Terrorist-Gangster' Nexus Case

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out extensive searches at 30 locations across 4 States of Punjab , Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh in Terrorist-Gangster nexus case, an NIA spokesperson said the anti-terror agency has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from \"proceeds of terrorism\" to eradicate terror mafia networks and their support infrastructure in the country.(More details awaited)

