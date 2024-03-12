Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'I Will Resign If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that he will resign if one person, who has not applied for National Register of Citizens (NRC), gets Indian citizenship.“I will be the first to resign if one person who has not applied for NRC gets citizenship,” said CM Biswa Sarma India LIVE Updates: Indian Union Muslim League files plea before Supreme Court to 'stay' new CAA rulesThe chief minister's comment comes as protests have erupted across the state. Opposition parties are flaying the BJP government at the Centre for implementing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). The move will pave the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Sarma earlier issued a warning against strikes violating court orders. Political parties will risk losing their registration for non-compliance, according to him. The chief minister asked the agitators to go through appropriate channels for opposing the CAA, rather than launching street protests Read: CAA rules notified: 7 steps to apply for citizenship under 2019 act. Check eligibility, procedure, special requirement“Everyone has a right to protest, but if a political party disobeys a court order, its registration may be cancelled,\" Sarma said Police's warningThe Guwahati Police also issued a warning to those organising“Sarbatmak Hartal (complete strike)\". It has vowed to take legal action if there is any“damage to public/private property including Railway and National Highway properties or injury to any citizen caused\".Also Read: Anti-CAA protests in Assam: Guwahati Police threatens to take legal action, recover damage costs from agitators“Legal action under appropriate provisions of law including Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 will be initiated against you and the total cost of damage to public and private properties will be recovered from you and your Organization,\" it said.(This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.)

