About the Role

Dive into a dynamic role within the Program Delivery Team where you'll contribute to assessment procedures, examination processes, class scheduling, and more, ensuring smooth operations and excellence in academic support. From coordinating examinations to managing assessment submissions and ensuring timely feedback, you'll play a pivotal role in supporting the academic community while assisting with a variety of administrative tasks.

Your responsibilities will include:



Offering guidance to both academic staff and students concerning results, assessment, timetables, and class registration.

Supporting in the coordination and management of all examinations, including take-home exams, interim assessments, final exams, and special arrangements as necessary.

Assisting in compiling and uploading results for all law subjects. Overseeing the submission of assessments by students, distributing them to academic staff, and ensuring the timely return of marked assessments to students.

Who We Are Looking For

You possess excellent communication skills, organisational prowess, and commitment to high-quality client service, alongside strong interpersonal skills to liaise effectively across diverse groups. You have prior experience in a similar position, and consistently ensure effective completion of tasks within deadlines, while demonstrating the ability to plan and prioritise effectively to see tasks through to completion.

You also have:



A relevant degree or equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education.

Demonstrated written and verbal communication skills, with a specific focus on clarity and diplomacy.

The ability to work autonomously, to use initiative, and to anticipate work requirements, in addition to the ability to work as an effective member of a team. Excellent skills in a range of computer applications including the Microsoft Office suite and databases, and the ability to learn new applications quickly.

Your New Team – Melbourne Law School

Melbourne Law School is Australia's first all-graduate law faculty. Melbourne Law School was the first faculty in Australia to teach law, and awarded this country's first law degrees. The Law School is now fully graduate with its Juris Doctor for admission to practice recognised as a high level qualification in Australia and beyond. Coupled with the unrivalled excellence of the Melbourne Law Masters and its excellent Research Higher Degree programs, the Law School offers a unique opportunity for the integration of scholarship and teaching.

Its faculty is a vibrant community of creative scholars, committed to a highly collegial, research-intensive institutional life. The Law School has particular strengths in comparative analysis. It aims to integrate teaching with research and engagement activities and to engage with local, national and global communities.

The Law School is a single department faculty located in a custom designed building in University Square. The Law School has approximately 2,200 graduate students (including JD, Melbourne Law Masters and Research High Degrees).

