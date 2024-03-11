CAA News: Application For Indian Citizenship To Be Made Online, Says Govt

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Central government has notified that an eligible person can apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024 in a completely online mode in an official web portal Monday, the Modi government notified the rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to the Union Home Minister, the CAA will enable minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians) persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to acquire Indian citizenship rules notified: How to apply for citizenship under 2019 act? Check eligibility, procedure, special requirementThe announcement has come before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force as the Election Commission of India will be announcing the dates of the Lok Sabha election 2024 soon. The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year: Who can apply for Indian citizenshipReligious minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian) from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who have migrated to India before 31 December 2014 and were persecuted in their country can apply for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 notification prompts alarm in Delhi, security heightened in NCRCAA: List of documents requiredBirth certificate issued by the government of Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh certificate or other educational certificate issued by any of the aforementioned governmentsDocuments that show either parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents had been citizens of one of these countries, Bangladesh or Afghanistan copies issued by the Governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh Certificate issued by foreignersCopy of visa and immigration stamp on arrival in India on or before 31 December 2014 Certificate or residential permit issued by FRO in India or FRRoRation card of the applicant issued on or before 31 December 2014. Besides, birth certificate issued in IndiaGovernment-issued certificate (AAdhaar card, PAN card, etc)Electricity connection papers or Electricity BillsRecord and account details relating to and issued by the Banks (including PrivateBanks) or Post Office accounts in the name of the applicantEmployment-related certificate under any employer in IndiaSchool leaving certificate issued in IndiaMarriage certificate is CAA, the law which led to massive protests in 2019?According to the Ministry of Home Affairs annual report for 2021-22, as many as 1,414 individuals from non-Muslim minority communities originating from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan were granted Indian citizenship through registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act, 1955 between April 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021 the Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states, such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

