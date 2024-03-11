               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

In South Korea, Applications For Unemployment Benefits Decrease By 13.3 Percent


3/11/2024 3:10:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the Republic of Korea, the number of applications for unemployment benefits decreased by 13.3 percent in February, Azernews reports, citing foreign countries.

South Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor noted that the number of new applications for unemployment benefits in February amounted to 93.2 thousand, which is 13.3 percent less than in the same period last year.

Although the number of applications decreased compared to the previous month in the field of wholesale and retail sales, manufacturing and educational services, it increased in the information and communication sector. Benefits funded by the State Employment Insurance Fund are offered by the Government to help the unemployed find work and cover most of the unemployment benefits.

According to statistics, the number of people receiving unemployment benefits in February amounted to 625.5 thousand people, which is 1.1 percent more than a year ago. The total amount of payments to job seekers increased by 8.5 percent and reached $ 731.4 million.

MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107963283

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search