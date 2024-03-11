QNB Launches 'Special Campaign' To Coincide With Ramadan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group launched a special campaign on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, which includes several offers and events for employees with special benefits for customers.

This campaign comes as part of the bank's efforts to enhance its social responsibility and its role in sustainable development, in addition to its efforts to provide the best banking services that suit the lifestyles of all its customers.

This year's Ramadan campaign, coinciding with the bank's celebration of its“60 years of banking excellence”, reflects QNB's commitment towards strengthening its banking leadership in the region and working towards the group's vision of becoming one of the leading banks in the MEASEA region.

QNB promotes Ramadan traditions and social bonding through its television advertisement

QNB launched a Ramadan advertisement with a special appearance by the Kuwaiti star actress Huda Hussain, titled“May your doors remain open with kindness.”

The idea of the advertisement revolves round encouraging everyone to visit family during the holy month and inviting everyone to have iftar and suhoor with their relatives and loved ones. It also reflects the Arab hospitality and generosity.

Exclusive discounts for QNB First members: The bank announced its exclusive campaign for QNB First members, which runs until April 9, and comes as part of the exclusive and luxurious lifestyle program for QNB First members.

Through the campaign, members will be able to benefit from exclusive discounts at QNB First lifestyle programme partners, starting from hotels, restaurants, to health and beauty stores, shopping, etc. across Doha during the full campaign period.

This campaign comes to support the“luxurious and distinguished lifestyle” of QNB First members, as part of the bank's ongoing efforts to provide an unparalleled customer experience with a range of rewards and distinguished services.

Double rewards with Talabat and QNB Life Rewards: QNB launched an exclusive campaign in partnership with Talabat during Ramadan, through which it offers customers special discounts and the opportunity to double their 'Life Rewards' when using QNB credit cards on the Talabat application during the holy month.

The campaign enables customers to benefit from the Life Rewards loyalty programme and redeem their points when using their QNB credit cards in various purchase transactions locally or internationally, whether in store or online.

Sponsoring Ramadan tents: QNB announced its sponsorship of several Ramadan tents that provide the finest iftar and suhoor experiences during the holy month with a distinctive atmosphere and a special family vibe for a unique experience that reveals Arab hospitality with a global flair, reflecting the bank's commitment to supporting the local community as part of its social responsibility.

QNB announced its platinum sponsorship of Layali Katara Ramadan Tent at the Chedi Katara Doha Hotel and Resort, one of the most luxurious hotel destinations for local guests and visitors, which reflects the bank's keenness to support and provide luxurious experiences to its customers.

The bank also announced its sponsorship of Oumsiat La Cigale Ramadan Tent at La Cigale Doha Hotel, one of the leading hotels in the field of high-end hospitality in the Middle East, which offers unique iftar and suhoor experiences.

Employees and customers will be able to enjoy these unique experiences in Ramadan tents throughout the holy month in an atmosphere characterised by hospitality, sophistication and luxury.

ends

MENAFN11032024000067011011ID1107962553