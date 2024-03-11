Major Refurbishment Project Conserving Historic Ironwork Announced For Clifton Suspension Bridge

(MENAFN- Pressat) A major programme of refurbishment and maintenance for the ongoing conservation of the Grade 1 listed Clifton Suspension Bridge will begin in April with a landmark project to protect the historic wrought iron chains.

A large number of the bridge's chain links are 180 years old, having been manufactured for Isambard Kingdom Brunel's Hungerford Footbridge in London which opened in 1845. When the footbridge was demolished to make way for the Charing Cross Railway Bridge, the engineer John Hawkshaw recycled the parts to complete Bristol's own beloved icon.

Engineering firm Taziker has been awarded the extensive, multi-million pound refurbishment contract for the iconic Grade I listed structure, which is set to keep the ironwork in top condition for at least another 20-25 years. A protective paint system will be used across the chains and parapet girder latticework and stanchions which run along the outer side of the bridge's footways.

As the existing lighting needs to be removed to enable the bridge structure to be inspected and repainted, the Trust will also install a cutting edge, environmentally friendly and sustainable lighting system, which follows the completion of an extensive consultation and planning process.

Trish Johnson, Bridgemaster, Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust said:“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project that will safeguard important original features designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel as well as updating the bridge's illuminations to ensure we are reaching the highest standards for sustainability whilst minimising light pollution.

“The project has been entirely funded through the collection of bridge tolls, and as a charity, we thank bridge users for helping us to finance these important works. We will be sharing regular updates across our website and social media so that all who are interested can see exactly how we are tackling this vital conservation work.”

Neil Harrison, CEO, Taziker said:“We are delighted to be awarded such a prestigious project which will see this outstanding heritage structure continue to be enjoyed by future generations to come. It is a true testament of our reputation as conservation specialists to be trusted with a landmark that means so much to the public.”

