Game-Based Learning Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Game-Based Learning Market Report by Platform (Online, Offline), Revenue Type (Game Purchase, Advertising, and Others), End-User (K-12 Game-Based Learning, Higher Game-Based Learning), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global game-based learning market size reached US$ 18.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 71.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Game-Based Learning Industry:

Emerging trends toward gamification in the educational sector:

The expanding recognition of gamification as a dynamic educational catalyst, capable of enhancing student engagement and motivation represents the main factor driving the market growth. Traditional teaching methods often struggle to captivate learners, resulting in passive learning experiences. In contrast, game-based learning injects elements of competition, achievement, and reward, motivating learners to participate and immerse themselves in the educational process, thereby aiding in market expansion. Moreover, the growing number of educational institutions and corporate training programs increasingly embracing game-based learning to leverage its proven benefits is fueling the market growth.

Technological advancements in the educational industry:

Advancements in gaming technology, such as VR, AR, and AI, play a crucial role in driving the game-based learning market forward. These innovations facilitate the development of immersive educational games that offer hands-on learning experiences beyond traditional classrooms. Moreover, they enable the simulation of complex scenarios, expanding learning opportunities. Simultaneously, developments in mobile tech and cloud computing make educational games more accessible, fostering market growth by allowing learners to engage with content seamlessly, anytime and anywhere.

Interactive and personalized learning:

The increasing desire for engaging and customized learning is driving the rise of game-based learning, leading to market expansion. Today's learners crave educational materials that engage them and cater to their unique learning styles, requirements, and speed. Game-based learning platforms utilize data analysis and adaptable learning tech to customize the learning process, adjusting challenges and content according to individual progress and preferences. This personalized method enhances learning effectiveness, ensuring every learner achieves their maximum potential and propels market advancement.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Game-Based Learning Industry:



Badgeville (CallidusCloud)

Bunchball (BI WORLDWIDE)

Classcraft Studios Inc.

Six Waves Inc.

Recurrence, Inc.

Fundamentor (Paratus Knowledge Ventures Pvt Ltd)

Gametize Pte. Ltd.

GradeCraft (The Regents of the University of Michigan)

Kuato Studios

BreakAway Ltd. Inc.

Filament Games

LearningWare, Inc.

Osmo (Tangible Play, Inc.) Toolwire, Inc

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/game-based-learning-market/requestsample

Game-Based Learning Market Report Segmentation:

By Platform:



Online Offline

Based on the platform, the market is bifurcated into online and offline.

By Revenue Type:



Game Purchase

Advertising Others

On the basis of revenue type, the market is divided into game purchase, advertising, and others.

By End-User :



K-12 Game-Based Learning Higher Game-Based Learning

K-12 game-based learning dominates the market due to the growing emphasis on innovative teaching methods that enhance engagement and learning outcomes for younger students, who are receptive to interactive and gamified learning experiences.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Game-Based Learning Market Trends:

The deep collaboration between educational institutions and game developers is opening up profitable avenues for market expansion. Increased awareness among parents and educators regarding the advantages of integrating game-based learning solutions to enhance cognitive skills and emotional intelligence is also driving market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of mobile devices among younger demographics, providing convenient access to educational games, is a key factor fueling this growth. Additionally, the integration of social features, enabling collaborative learning and friendly competition among users, is enhancing motivation and engagement, thus contributing to market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163