Azerbaijan's Digital Transformation: Navigating Path To Tech-Savvy Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
In a recent press conference addressing the achievements of 2023
and outlining the goals for 2024, Shahin Aliyev, the advisor to the
head of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency,
highlighted significant strides in the nation's digital landscape, Azernews reports.
A key focus of the discussion was the anticipation surrounding
the adoption of the Digital Code and the Digital Development
Concept.
One notable development mentioned by Aliyev is the approval of
the "Rule on determining compliance with the requirements for
technological equipment and software that state bodies should use
in the field of evaluation and monitoring."
This decision, outlined in Cabinet of Ministers Decision No. 485
dated December 28, 2023, establishes a framework for assessing the
technological infrastructure used by state bodies. To facilitate
this process, an assessment working group has been formed, and
official letters requesting relevant information have been
dispatched to over 100 state institutions.
A crucial aspect of Azerbaijan's digital agenda involves the
adoption of several strategic frameworks and legislation. Aliyev
highlighted that the Information Management Strategy, Artificial
Intelligence Strategy, E-Government Concept, and legislation
related to digital documents are expected to be adopted in the
current year.
However, Rashad Khaligov, the deputy head of the Innovation and
Digital Development Agency, shed light on a challenge the country
currently faces in its digital transformation journey. Khaligov
pointed out a shortage of specialists in the field of data
analytics in Azerbaijan. During the press conference, he emphasised
that cultivating expertise in this domain requires a cultural
shift, often initiated by the private sector in response to market
demands.
Khaligov noted, "This is, in itself, a culture. If we look at
the experience in this field, initially, the private sector shapes
specialists based on market demand. In our case, a culture of data
reception has been formed in private entities. However, this is
predominantly observed in a few large companies."
The push for digital literacy and the development of a skilled
workforce in data analytics align with Azerbaijan's broader
ambitions for technological advancement. As the nation strives to
bridge the skills gap, it is clear that fostering a culture of
innovation and technological proficiency is integral to realising
its digital aspirations.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107961442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.