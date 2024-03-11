(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); San Pedro De Santa Cruz Will Have Communal Festivities After 10 Years of Absence ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle San Pedro De Santa Cruz Will Have Communal Festivities After 10 Years of Absence Culture & Lifestyle Foreigners From 116 Countries Are Already Naturalized As Costa Ricans (Learn About The Requirements And Benefits) Culture & Lifestyle The 10 careers with the Most Modest Salaries in Costa Rica Local News First Biennial of Light Art in Costa Rica Brings Together 51 Artists: Here Are the Details Culture & Lifestyle The Diner En Blanc Event Returns in its Seventh Edition After a Pause Due to the Pandemic

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: March 6, 2024 San Pedro De Santa Cruz Will Have Communal Festivities After 10 Years of Absence

With the great objective to give back to the people that joy that is typical of the region

By TCRN STAFF March 7, 202430 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEntertainment TCRN STAFF - March 6, 2024Katheryn Winnick, From the Series 'Vikings', Publishes Photography in the Country:“Happiness Is Costa Rica” Local News TCRN STAFF - March 6, 2024Who Can Obtain the Costa Rican Nationality and How To Do It? Local News TCRN STAFF - March 6, 2024“Empowering Costa Rican Communities: Soccer Betting's Impact Explored |Bet Smart, Win Big!” TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

“And as time passes, suddenly it's years gone”...Says the verse of a song by the renowned singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez, which could be applied to what happened in the community of San Pedro de Santa Cruz, who after a pause of 10 years old will have the opportunity to organize their communal festivals again.

Time has passed, and it was a distant year 2013 when this community managed to organize its celebrations for the last time, which remained in the memory of its locals as one of the best festivals in the Region.

However, the San Pedro Comprehensive Development Association has its sights set on the future, aware that the past can no longer be changed and that it is only up to them to look forward. This is why they have taken the organization of these festivities with the necessary seriousness so that all activities are a success.

The agreed dates for the return are April 4 to 7. However, the festival commission is ambitious because they are organizing: Parades, children's and youth reign, montaderas, topes, dances, among other activities.

“One of our great objectives is to give back to the people that joy, through the festivities, that is typical of our region. Likewise, reactivate this type of activities, because thanks to them, we can bring prosperity to all the social and economic actors of our town.”

In addition to this, the community is aware of the challenge of resuming an activity that seemed distant a year ago, but which, thanks to the work of a group of ambitious people, was resumed to put this town in the spotlight again.

“On our part, you can expect hard work, because for a few months we have been meeting to not leave a single detail behind, and so that the people who accompany us can enjoy an event full of traditions and activities worth remembering,” concluded Mrs. Sandra.-

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN STAFF ViaBeleida Delgado