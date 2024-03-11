Iftar Nights At Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Experience the enchanting evenings of Ramadan at Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach as the sun sets and the call to prayer resonates.

Indulge in the essence of Ramadan with our meticulously crafted Iftar, designed to elevate your Ramadan experience with its blend of tradition and flavour. Our lavish spread boasts live BBQ grills, succulent shawarma, slow-cooked lamb ouzi, and an array of traditional desserts alongside popular favourites.

The bāzār restaurant, adorned with traditional lanterns and oriental patterns, exudes the festive spirit of Ramadan, while the outdoor terrace offers a serene setting to enjoy the pleasant Doha winter.

Iftar details are as below:

- QAR 222 inclusive of Ramadan Juices, Karak, and Arabic Coffee

- Kids below 6 eat for free, and those aged 6-11, get a 50% discount.

- Available on UrbanPoint, MyBook, and Entertainer

For a more intimate affair, opt for our tailored packages for private Iftar, Sohour, and Ghabga,or cherish the Ramadan moments with loved ones at home or host an office gathering with our personalized catering services, all designed to delight even the most discerning palate.

For more details, contact us:

Hotel: +974 4141 5400

F&B Reservations: +974 3071 2450

Private Events & Outside Catering: +974 3071 1101