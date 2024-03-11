Happy Ramadan 2024: 9 Important verses from the Quran

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In India, Ramadan 2024 is slated to begin on March 12 and finish on April 9 or 10, 2024. Ramadan is held 10 to 11 days early each year since the lunar year is only 354 days long.

In India, Ramadan 2024 is slated to begin on March 12 and finish on April 9 or 10, 2024. Since the lunar year is only 354 days long, Ramadan is held 10 to 11 days early each year .

“Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear” (2:286)

"O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous." (Quran 2:183)

"And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me - indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me." (Quran 2:186)

"The believers are but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy." (Quran 49:10)

"And cooperate in righteousness and piety, but do not cooperate in sin and aggression." (Quran 5:2)

"And spend in the way of Allah and do not throw [yourselves] with your [own] hands into destruction [by refraining]." (Quran 2:195)

“Whoever puts his trust in Allah; he will be enough for him.” (65:3)

Happy Ramadan 2024: 6 Important verses from the Quran

Who, when afflicted with calamity, say: 'Truly, to Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return.'” [2:155–156]