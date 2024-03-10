Grimsby Welcomes A New Era Of Heritage And Environmental Signage With DAB Graphics' Oak Lecterns And Waymarkers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grimsby, UK - In a significant stride towards blending tradition with modern aesthetics, DAB Graphics proudly announces the launch of its exclusive range of oak lecterns and waymarkers in Grimsby. Crafted to perfection, these products are a testament to the seamless integration of classical craftsmanship with contemporary design, setting a new benchmark for educational, recreational, and business settings.



Bridging Tradition and Innovation



DAB Graphics redefines environmental signage by harmoniously merging traditional woodworking skills with innovative designs. Each lectern and waymarker is crafted from prime air-dried oak, chosen for its durability and natural allure, ensuring these pieces not only serve their functional purpose but also enhance the aesthetic value of their surroundings.



Designed for a Myriad of Settings



These bespoke signage solutions are tailor-made for a diverse array of environments - from educational institutions to public parks and corporate landscapes. The use of oak, a time-honored material, echoes our commitment to eco-friendly practices, particularly in areas of ecological significance.



Customization and Variety



Understanding the unique needs of each locale, DAB Graphics offers an extensive array of customization options. From standard lectern sizes like A0, A1, A2, to A3 pedestals, to an assortment of waymarker designs including simple colored arrows to elaborate posts with routed text and color bars, thereï¿1⁄2s a solution for every requirement.



Sustainability at the Core



In our endeavor to support sustainable practices, we source our oak from local FSC registered timber mills, ensuring responsible forestry management. For those seeking an alternative, we offer waymarkers made from 100% recycled plastic, aligning with our green initiatives to reduce landfill waste.



Enhancing Visitor Experience



Our oak lecterns and waymarkers are not just navigational aids but an integral part of the visitor experience. They come equipped with customizable features such as logos, directional arrows, wildlife symbols, and even recessed rubbing discs for interactive trails, making every journey informative and engaging.



Commitment to Quality and Service



At DAB Graphics, excellence is not just a standard but a pledge. We are dedicated to providing superior signage solutions that blend functionality with environmental stewardship. For inquiries or to place an order, reach out to our team at 01472 488085, and let us assist you in choosing the right product for your needs.



In conclusion, the introduction of DAB Graphics Wooden Lecterns and waymarkers marks a significant leap towards sustainable, informative, and aesthetically pleasing signage solutions in Grimsby. We invite you to explore this innovative range and join us in our journey towards a more informed and environmentally conscious world.



For More Information:



DAB Graphics



Grimsby, UK



01472 488085





